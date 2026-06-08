Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,651 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 78,488 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.09% of HubSpot worth $230,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,936,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $259,930,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $211.90 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $218.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.25 and a fifty-two week high of $610.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here