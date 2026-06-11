Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,976,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,937 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,030. This trade represents a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Cox sold 3,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $60,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,512.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,559,462 shares valued at $29,814,746. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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