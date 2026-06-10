Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 18,244 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $305.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.21 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $231.48 and a 1-year high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

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