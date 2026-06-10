Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,920 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 14,920 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,031.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $905.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.31 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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