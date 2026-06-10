Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,003 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,003 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.38% of Xometry worth $42,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Xometry Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.27. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,734,928.70. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This represents a 582.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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