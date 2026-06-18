Clearline Capital LP Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,766,052 over the last 90 days.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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