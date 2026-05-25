Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $498.24 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.67 and a 200 day moving average of $529.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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