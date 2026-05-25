Clearstead Trust LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $770,273,000 after buying an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,844,000 after buying an additional 175,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,131,000 after buying an additional 823,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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