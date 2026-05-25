Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,239,277,000 after acquiring an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,324,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,038,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,060,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,924,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower declared a quarterly dividend of $1.79 per share , payable July 13 to shareholders of record on June 12, reinforcing its income appeal and signaling continued confidence in cash flows. American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution

American Tower declared a quarterly dividend of , payable July 13 to shareholders of record on June 12, reinforcing its income appeal and signaling continued confidence in cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders also approved a new 2026 equity incentive plan, which may help align management with long-term growth execution and retention. American Tower Shareholders Approve New Equity Incentive Plan

American Tower Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $183.77 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average is $179.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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