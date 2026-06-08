Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,644 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Apple by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $307.34 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.39 and a 200-day moving average of $271.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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