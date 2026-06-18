Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,876 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education accounts for about 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Perdoceo Education worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $401,795.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,924 shares in the company, valued at $778,521.24. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $127,572.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,021,650.60. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,904 shares of company stock worth $4,462,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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