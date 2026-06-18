Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,520 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dolby Laboratories worth $22,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 273.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,104.70. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $426,382.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,603,595.74. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock worth $2,231,653. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The business had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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