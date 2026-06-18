Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 95,326 WEX Inc. $WEX

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,326 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000. WEX makes up about 2.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 794.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,563,000 after acquiring an additional 790,271 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,289,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,202,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,023 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 231,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 215,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.70.

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Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $173,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,193.92. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,600. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $1,318,798. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.63 and a 1 year high of $186.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.96 million. WEX had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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