Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,521 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 35,594 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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