Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,370 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,670 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,161 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 25.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Advisortrust Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 661,006 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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