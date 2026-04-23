Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,303 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.02 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here