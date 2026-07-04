Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,878 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. New Street Research reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NET opened at $242.14 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $276.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.56, a P/E/G ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $594,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 494,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,575,108.65. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $11,749,731.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,245 shares of company stock valued at $121,343,833. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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