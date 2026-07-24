Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 135.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock worth $906,758,000 after buying an additional 2,530,872 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,042.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,399,378 shares of the company's stock worth $275,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 697.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 927,606 shares of the company's stock worth $191,402,000 after acquiring an additional 811,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after acquiring an additional 336,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $1,340,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 888,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,101,252.03. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,194. 10.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $262.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $291.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 274.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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