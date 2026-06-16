Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 0.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 802.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company's stock worth $367,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,144 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $450,639,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company's stock worth $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after purchasing an additional 336,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.35.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.61, for a total value of $2,006,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $42,532,128.54. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $11,035,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,382,363. This trade represents a 67.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,059 shares of company stock valued at $98,655,975. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NET stock opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -939.51, a P/E/G ratio of 481.14 and a beta of 1.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $276.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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