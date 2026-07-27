Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 31,635 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 1,228.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,210 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $624.94.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $582.73 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $523.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $412.55 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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