Clough Capital Partners L P Has $37.48 Million Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,456 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up approximately 3.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.14% of Expand Energy worth $37,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 329.1% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 23,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Expand Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 61,230 shares of the company's stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 22,792 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company's stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair cut shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expand Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $91.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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