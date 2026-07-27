Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $1.06 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary suggests NCLH could beat upcoming Q2 earnings expectations, which may support investor optimism ahead of the report. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.39 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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