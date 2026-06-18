Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.07% of Warby Parker as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Warby Parker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,095 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.91 and a beta of 1.96. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $242.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.44 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.15%.Warby Parker's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 10,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $265,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,398.33. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 20,167 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $574,961.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,788.83. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,040 shares of company stock worth $5,340,326. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

Further Reading

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