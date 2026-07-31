Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 39,376 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,677 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 39,376 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayban lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 8.0%

NASDAQ META opened at $539.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.23 and a 200-day moving average of $623.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $60.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.81% and a net margin of 29.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total value of $508,770.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,823,376.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total transaction of $303,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,092,483.25. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $785.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $835.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $735.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $725.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $789.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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