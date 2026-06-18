Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,139 shares during the period. Expand Energy comprises about 2.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.09% of Expand Energy worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.33. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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