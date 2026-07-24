Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 32,900 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 438.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 2.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in Vistra were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,199 shares of the company's stock worth $26,638,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Vistra by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $29,875,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,768,694 shares of the company's stock worth $285,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $168.84 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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