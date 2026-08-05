Cloverfields Capital Group LP Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cloverfields Capital Group LP trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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