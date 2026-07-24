Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes $3.40 Million Position in onsemi $ON

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,831 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims involving onsemi (ON) , creating headline risk for the stock. Investor Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ON Semiconductor Corporation - ON

Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims involving , creating headline risk for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings release on Aug. 3 means investors are waiting for a fresh business update, which can leave the shares more sensitive to sector moves in the meantime.

onsemi’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings release on Aug. 3 means investors are waiting for a fresh business update, which can leave the shares more sensitive to sector moves in the meantime. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks were broadly weaker after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, pressuring the group and dragging onsemi (ON) lower with it.

Semiconductor stocks were broadly weaker after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, pressuring the group and dragging lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition, as the deal adds execution and integration risk to the story.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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