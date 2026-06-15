CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,605 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 114,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $269.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.16. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.56 and a 52 week high of $329.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

More CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $305.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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