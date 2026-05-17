CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 88,949 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after buying an additional 588,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,381,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $913,548,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $764,725,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

CME opened at $298.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $298.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $257.17 and a one year high of $329.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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