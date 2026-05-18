CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,695 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,528,514.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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