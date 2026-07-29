CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,643 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 37,303 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after buying an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after buying an additional 111,075 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CMS Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting CMS Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance exceeded expectations: CMS Energy raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $4.08-$4.17, above the approximately $3.88-$3.87 analyst consensus. This provides near-term earnings support. CMS Energy earnings and guidance

CMS Energy raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $4.08-$4.17, above the approximately $3.88-$3.87 analyst consensus. This provides near-term earnings support. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS slightly beat estimates: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.37, versus the $0.36 consensus estimate. The company is also emphasizing its regulated utility business and investments intended to serve rising electricity demand, a strategy that could improve earnings visibility over time. CMS Energy second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.37, versus the $0.36 consensus estimate. The company is also emphasizing its regulated utility business and investments intended to serve rising electricity demand, a strategy that could improve earnings visibility over time. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic portfolio shift: CMS said it will exit non-utility renewables development through its NorthStar Clean Energy Services business, allowing greater focus on regulated operations. The move may reduce exposure to development risks but also limits potential growth from renewable projects. CMS Energy 2027 forecast and renewables exit

CMS said it will exit non-utility renewables development through its NorthStar Clean Energy Services business, allowing greater focus on regulated operations. The move may reduce exposure to development risks but also limits potential growth from renewable projects. Negative Sentiment: 2027 outlook disappointed: CMS Energy forecast 2027 adjusted profit below Wall Street expectations, creating a potential overhang for the stock despite the favorable 2026 guidance. Reuters report on CMS Energy outlook

CMS Energy forecast 2027 adjusted profit below Wall Street expectations, creating a potential overhang for the stock despite the favorable 2026 guidance. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year earnings weakened: Second-quarter EPS fell from $0.71 or $0.66 a year earlier, depending on the reporting measure, while revenue declined slightly to $1.83 billion from the prior year and missed the $1.87 billion consensus. Operating income also decreased year over year. CMS Energy Q2 earnings analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp downgraded CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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