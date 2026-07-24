CNA Financial Corporation $CNA Holdings Trimmed by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 41,482 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in CNA Financial were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNA

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:CNA opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. CNA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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