CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 97,505 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.57% of CNH Industrial worth $65,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,764,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,747,000 after buying an additional 1,834,076 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,868,000 after buying an additional 3,841,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after buying an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,068,000 after buying an additional 6,899,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,492,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,646,000 after buying an additional 2,338,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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