CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,879,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 725,860 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.03% of CNH Industrial worth $118,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 77.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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