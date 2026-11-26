State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,696,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,326,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.73% of CNH Industrial worth $433,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $11.87 on Thursday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNH. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. Its agricultural brands include Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, which offer products such as tractors, combines, harvesters, sprayers and hay tools. Its construction equipment brands include CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, with machinery such as excavators, loaders and graders. The company also provides parts, equipment support and precision technology designed to help customers manage machinery and improve productivity.

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