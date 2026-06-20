Coastline Complete Wealth LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Coastline Complete Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastline Complete Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,016.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,017.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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