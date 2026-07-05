Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,101 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,101 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $104,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $348.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.30, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here