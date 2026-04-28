Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,597 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $35,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated's payout ratio is 14.66%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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