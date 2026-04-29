Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

See Also

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