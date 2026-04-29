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Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Coca-Cola Consolidated logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank cut its stake in Coca‑Cola Consolidated by 32.8%, selling 5,172 shares and leaving 10,586 shares valued at $1,623,000 at quarter-end.
  • Coca‑Cola Consolidated reported quarterly EPS of $2.11 on revenue of $1.90 billion, and the stock is trading around $200.97 (market cap ~$13.38B, P/E 29.48), up 3.7% on the day.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share (annualized $1.00, yield 0.5%), payable May 8 with an ex-dividend date of April 24.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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