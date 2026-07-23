CocaCola Company (The) $KO Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247,379 shares of the company's stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,056,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,521,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 21.1% in the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 66.8% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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