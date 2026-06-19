CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,588 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola remains a favorite among dividend and blue-chip investors, with multiple recent articles highlighting its durable business model, strong free-cash-flow generation, and long track record of dividend growth. Several analysts and commentary pieces also describe KO as a solid long-term holding despite market volatility.

Coca-Cola remains a favorite among dividend and blue-chip investors, with multiple recent articles highlighting its durable business model, strong free-cash-flow generation, and long track record of dividend growth. Several analysts and commentary pieces also describe KO as a solid long-term holding despite market volatility. Positive Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Coca-Cola still has upside, pointing to Q1 2026 double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, pricing power, and valuation targets above current levels. Another noted the company’s strong Q1 results, including 10% organic revenue growth and 18% EPS growth, along with continued market share gains.

One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Coca-Cola still has upside, pointing to Q1 2026 double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, pricing power, and valuation targets above current levels. Another noted the company’s strong Q1 results, including 10% organic revenue growth and 18% EPS growth, along with continued market share gains. Positive Sentiment: KO is also getting attention from stock screeners and analyst-focused articles that list it among attractive blue-chip or “must-own” dividend names, which can support sentiment for a defensive consumer-staples stock.

KO is also getting attention from stock screeners and analyst-focused articles that list it among attractive blue-chip or “must-own” dividend names, which can support sentiment for a defensive consumer-staples stock. Neutral Sentiment: News that Coca-Cola is exploring a potential IPO for its India bottling arm is being watched as a strategic refranchising move. Investors may see this as a way to streamline operations and unlock value, but details are still limited and the impact is uncertain.

News that Coca-Cola is exploring a potential IPO for its India bottling arm is being watched as a strategic refranchising move. Investors may see this as a way to streamline operations and unlock value, but details are still limited and the impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary is more cautious on valuation, arguing that KO’s share price already reflects much of its quality and that the dividend yield has become less compelling at current levels. Technical caution was also mentioned in one article, suggesting limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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