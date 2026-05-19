CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863,833 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,321 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of CocaCola worth $200,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,336 shares of the company's stock worth $203,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 237,541 shares of the company's stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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