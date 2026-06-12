CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,214 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $82.65 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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