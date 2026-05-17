CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 505.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE KO opened at $80.86 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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