CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999,625 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,577 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of CocaCola worth $228,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company's stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 821,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 109,589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $83.49. 10,692,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,981,964. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $359.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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