CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162,602 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of CocaCola worth $468,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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