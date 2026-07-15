CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,510 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $38,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media outlets are spotlighting KO as a rock-solid dividend stock for long-term investors, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused buyers. Article Title

Analysts and media outlets are spotlighting KO as a rock-solid dividend stock for long-term investors, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase underscores the company’s long track record of returning cash to shareholders, which can attract dividend investors. Article Title

Coverage of Coca-Cola’s 64th dividend increase underscores the company’s long track record of returning cash to shareholders, which can attract dividend investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also points to KO’s digital push, with data-driven marketing and connected packaging seen as potential supports for engagement and future growth. Article Title

Recent commentary also points to KO’s digital push, with data-driven marketing and connected packaging seen as potential supports for engagement and future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compare KO with peers like PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Keurig Dr Pepper, but these pieces are largely valuation and income comparisons rather than catalysts that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles compare KO with peers like PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Keurig Dr Pepper, but these pieces are largely valuation and income comparisons rather than catalysts that would materially change near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: KO is also being mentioned as a low-beta defensive name as investors rotate toward stability amid geopolitical tension and volatility, which supports the stock’s defensive profile but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

KO is also being mentioned as a low-beta defensive name as investors rotate toward stability amid geopolitical tension and volatility, which supports the stock’s defensive profile but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One article estimated how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which mainly highlights KO’s suitability for income planning rather than signaling a business change. Article Title

One article estimated how many shares would be needed to generate $12,000 in annual dividend income, which mainly highlights KO’s suitability for income planning rather than signaling a business change. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames KO as an expensive, low-growth premium stock versus peers like Keurig Dr Pepper, which could weigh on sentiment if investors focus on valuation rather than stability. Article Title

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.44.

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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