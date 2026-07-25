CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,427 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,809,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Article Title

Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Article Title

Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst-style pieces argue investors could do better in other dividend stocks or Pepsico, which may create mild competition for Coca-Cola among income-focused buyers. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $353.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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