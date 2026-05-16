CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,070 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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